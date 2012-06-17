Apple-Beatles Love Fest Continues With Another iTunes Exclusive

Photo: EMI Music; Apple Corps Ltd.; Cirque du Soleil

Here is the latest from Apple’s now-cozy relationship with The Beatles: “LOVE,” the Cirque du Soleil album, and the making-of documentary “All Together Now” are now available for pre-order on Apple’s iTunes store.These are their digital debuts and are exclusive to iTunes.



The Beatles have sold more than 5 million songs and 1 million albums on iTunes since launching last November.

