Apple (AAPL) has another massive roadblock on the New York Times homepage today. This campaign even has a small element in the left navigation column — the “Hair Growth Academy” dummy ad — which Apple’s John Hodgman and Justin Long interact with from across the page. They’re cleverly getting close to the whole homepage being a preroll video ad.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.