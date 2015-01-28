Apple Sold 21.4 Million iPads, Down 18% From Last Year

Apple said it sold 21.4 million iPads last quarter, a slight miss on Wall Street’s expectations of 22 million.

That continues a trend of year-to-year declines — a year ago, it sold 26 million iPads. But it’s almost double last quarter’s number of 12.3 million, as you’d expect for the holiday season.

Apple’s average selling price for the iPad was $US419 versus $US436 expected.

Even though Apple didn’t miss the target by very much, the numbers don’t bode well for the company’s enterprise push, which it hopes will revitalize its tablet business.

Apple partnered with IBM last year to develop software for its iPads.

