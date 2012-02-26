This Is The Bar Where Apple Employees Hang Out

Photo: Google Street View

In his book Inside Apple, Adam Lashinsky reveals that Apple employees frequent BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, located just outside the company’s Cupertino Campus.It’s such a popular destination that employees even call it Infinite Loop 7, a reference to an Apple building that doesn’t actually exist.



And the restaurant is not without its share of Apple mythos, either — the company supposedly plants plainclothes security workers inside in order to identify people who might be talking too much about goings-on at the company. People have supposedly been fired for their discussions at the restaurant.

As Lashinsky points out, it doesn’t matter if that detail is true — the fact that it gets repeated is enough for it to serve its purpose.

