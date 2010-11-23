Apple Bans Snuggie Porn From The App Store

Apple‘s ever more aggressive stand against sexual content in the App Store just hit a new high point: Apple has rejected Snuggie Sutra, a satirical guide to sex and Snuggies.



(The Snuggie is a blanket you zip yourself into, so that you can move around while remaining under the covers.)

Apple explained to the app’s author, Lex Friedman:

We’ve reviewed your application, however, we cannot post this version to the App Store because we are no longer accepting this type of app, as indicated in the preamble to the App Store Review Guidelines:

We don’t need any more Kamasutra apps.

As Friedman writes on his blog: “It’s Apple’s App Store, and the company can reject any app it wants. That doesn’t make it suck any less when the app they reject is mine.”

