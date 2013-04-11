Apple Bans Digital Comic For Its Depiction Of Gay Sex

Apple is blocking a new issue of a digital comic called “Saga” from being sold through comic book apps on the iPad and iPhone due to a graphic depiction of gay sex.



The news comes from the comic’s writer Brian K. Vaughn in a statement on his publisher’s Tumblr page:

As has hopefully been clear from the first page of our first issue, SAGA is a series for the proverbial “mature reader.” Unfortunately, because of two postage stamp-sized images of gay sex, Apple is banning tomorrow’s SAGA #12 from being sold through any iOS apps. This is a drag, especially because our book has featured what I would consider much more graphic imagery in the past, but there you go.

Vaughn is a very popular comic book writer, and he’s well respected in the industry. He’s responsible for some awesome graphic novels like “Y: The Last Man” and several titles in the Marvel universe.

Apple has a strict anti-porn policy in its App Store, but has a record of being consistently inconsistent in the way it enforces its rules.

Earlier this year, a lot of sexually graphic content appeared on Twitter’s new video-sharing app Vine, but Apple didn’t pull the app. Instead, Vine was allowed to quickly push out updates that made it difficult for users to find porn on the service.

But Apple hasn’t been so lenient with other apps. It removed a popular photo-sharing app called 500px and another video app called Viddy for the same reason. Both 500px and Viddy were allowed to return top the App Store after making changes that helped filter out pornographic content.

