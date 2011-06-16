Apple Bans App That Was Storing iPhone Passcodes

Photo: via Magerleagues on Flickr

We shared some cool data with you on Monday about the most commonly-used passcodes on iPhones.It came from developer Daniel Amitay, who made the Big Brother Security app. The app was designed to snap a photo of anyone who entered the wrong passcode on your iPhone’s lock screen. To get the data, he hid some code that anonymously recorded everyone’s passcode.



Since Amitay released the data, Apple has not-so-shockingly banned the app from the App Store. We don’t think Amitay intended anything bad by stealing the passcodes (he did it anonymously). But since “Locationgate,” we all know how uptight Apple is about user data lately.

Amitay announced the news on his blog, and says he will remove the code from the next version if Apple forces him too, even though he thinks it does not violate the App Store’s terms.

