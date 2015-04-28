Apple tells developer: 'We do not accept fart apps on the Apple Watch'

Apple is banning fart apps on the Apple Watch in a controversial move that will likely disappoint legions of teenagers looking to prank their friends with fake flatulence.

While fart apps were extremely popular on the iPhone — iFart Mobile once topped the App Store and made close to $US10,000 in a single day — Apple is rejecting fart apps designed for the Apple Watch. The company told one developer: “We do not accept fart apps on the Apple Watch,” according to CultofMac.

The app in question, Fart Watch, was designed to be a sort of digital whoopee cushion, allowing users to hide their iPhone beneath someone’s seat and use their Apple Watch as a remote to stealthily trigger a fart noise at a moment’s notice.

You can see (and hear) the app in action in the video below.

While you’ll still be able to download fart apps on your iPhone, Apple issued a rejection notice to Fart Watch’s developer, citing the following reasons (emphasis ours).

2.11 — Apps that duplicate Apps already in the App Store may be rejected, particularly if there are many of them, such as fart, burp, flashlight, and Kama Sutra Apps 8.1 — Apps must comply with all terms and conditions explained in the Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights and the Apple Trademark List 2.11 Details We noticed that your Apple Watch app is primarily a fart app. We do not accept fart apps on Apple Watch.

