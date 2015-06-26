Apple appears to be removing games in the App Store that feature the Confederate flag

Apple appears to be pulling games from the App Store that use the Confederate flag in “offensive and mean-spirited ways,” reports Touch Arcade

.

Games like “Ultimate General: Gettysburg” were recently pulled, but as of Thursday there are still apps displaying the flag under the books and reference categories of the App Store.

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have banned sales of the Confederate flag after last week’s shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

We’ve reached out to Apple for confirmation that it’s removing apps that depict the Confederate flag and will update this story if we get a response.

