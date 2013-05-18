Apple Yanks Bang With Friends From App Store

Last week, Bang With Friends proudly announced Android and iPhone versions of its controversial and super popular dating app, but now Apple has pulled the app from its app store.



It’s not exactly clear why Apple has banned the app.

We’d guess the reason is that BWF is a brutally honest way to go about dating.

The app helps you find a Facebook friend to hook up with. It sends the person a “nudge” that indicates your interest. If that person likes the idea, then the rest is up to you.

BWF’s new mobile app makes it easy to swipe up to hang out and swipe down to “bang.”

BWF grew wildly with almost no promotion. It now has more than 900,000 members after just 90 days and has matched 200,000 couples, its founders say.

It also raised about $1 million from investors.

