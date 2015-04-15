Apple banned selfie sticks at its next event

Apple’s next event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start on June 8 in San Francisco. But if you’re attending, you’ll have to leave your selfie stick at home.

In Apple’s information page for WWDC, it says attendees can’t bring selfie sticks:

You are not permitted to make audio or audiovisual recordings of WWDC or take professional photographic or video equipment, or wearable recording devices into Moscone West or Yerba Buena Gardens. In addition, you may not use selfie sticks or similar monopods within Moscone West or Yerba Buena Gardens. Solicitation or selling of items or services is not allowed at WWDC. Any attendee conducting these activities may be removed from WWDC. Smoking (including e-cigarettes) is not permitted anywhere inside Moscone West. Please refrain from smoking within 20 feet (6 meters) of the lobby doors.

(Thanks Chris Welch for spotting this one on Twitter.)

WWDC is the conference where Apple typically unveils the new version of iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads. Developers also attend sessions throughout the week to learn how they can make their apps better directly from Apple.

Business Insider will have all the news from the event on June 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.