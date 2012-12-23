Apple Backtracks On Its Decision To Kill Popular Kickstarter Project That Raised $140,000

Photo: screenshot

Yesterday we told you about a Kickstarter project called Pop, a universal charging station that let you charge up your iPhone, iPad, Android device, and just about anything else.But Pop says Apple denied the project a right to licence the new tiny Lightning charger, saying it wasn’t allowed to use it in conjunction with a regular USB charger or even the older Apple 30-pin charger.



That effectively killed the project because Pop didn’t want to ship an incomplete product.

Now Apple is backtracking on its decision. It went on a media offensive late yesterday, backing down from its original position with a statement:

We support accessories that integrate USB and Lightning connectors but there were technical issues that prevented accessories from integrating 30-pin and Lightning connectors so our guidelines did not allow this. We have been working to resolve this and have updated our guidelines to allow accessories to integrate both 30-pin and Lightning connectors to support charging.

It’s still unclear if the Pop project will be able to continue now that Apple has reversed its position. Even with Apple’s change of heart, Pop could still be dead.

