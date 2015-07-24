Here are all of the details on Apple's new back-to-school promotion, which starts today

Apple’s new back-to-school promotion kicks off today, and this year the company is offering a free pair of Beats Solo2 On-Ear headphones if you purchase certain Mac models.

The promotion begins in Apple Stores on Thursday and is coming to Apple’s online stores August 6. The program runs through Sept. 18.

Apple is essentially giving you $US199.95 to put toward the headphones, which covers the entire cost of the wired version.

If you want a pair of wireless Beats Solo2 headphones, you’ll need to pay $US100 since they cost $US299.95.

To get the discount, you have to be a student, a faculty member at a school, or a parent of a student. The deal applies if you buy an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac Pro.

If you decide that you want to return your new Mac, you’ll have to give back the headphones as well to get the full refund. The same rule applies if you want to exchange the Mac for a different computer that’s not included in the promotion.

If you exchange it for a Mac device within the program, though, you get to keep the headphones.

Apple is doubling the promotional value with this year’s deal compared to last year’s back to school discount. In July 2014, Apple offered a free $US100 Apple gift card with the purchase of a Mac and a $US50 gift card if you buy an iPhone or iPad. This year, Apple is covering the cost of the Beats Solo2 headphones, which cost $US199.95.

