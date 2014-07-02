Apple's Back-To-School Promotion Is Back

Apple has rolled out its annual back-to-school promotion, and while it’s definitely not as good as it used to be, it’s better than nothing.

The promotion gives you some Apple credit when you buy a new device for school. So, if you get a new Mac, you’ll receive a $US100 gift card to Apple; if you buy an iPhone or iPad, you’ll get a $US50 gift card. And that’s on top of Apple’s usual price reductions for educational purchases.

You have until September 9, 2014 to cash in on this deal.

Back in the day, this promotion used to be a bit more exciting, offering up a free iPod when you purchased a Mac. But if you’re considering getting a new Apple device this year, you may as well get some credit.

