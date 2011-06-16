Apple's Back-To-School Offer Is Lame This Year

Photo: Apple

Apple officially announced its back-to-school offer, and compared to previous years this one is pretty weak.If a student buys a Mac, s/he gets 10% off the computer and a $100 iTunes gift card. It’s better than nothing, so we’re not going to complain (on the behalf of students) but in previous years Apple was giving away iPods with Macs. We’d much rather get an iPod than a gift card to spend on Apps, Books, or Music.



For developers and Apple it’s great. Developers get new customers, Apple sells more apps.

We wonder what Apple’s gift card promotion says about its fall product line up. Historically, Apple rolls out new iPods in September, after having given away older iPods for its back-to-school deal. Does this mean Apple has no plans for a new iPod this fall?

If your look for any additional reasons to think Apple is introducing a new iPhone in September, this adds to it: new iPhone instead of iPod for September.

