Apple's Fight With Samsung Over Patent Violations Still Isn't Over

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is ordering a lower court to reconsider Apple’s attempt to block eight Samsung phones from the U.S. market because the products violate patents held by Apple.

The appeals court says the lower court should reconsider Apple’s request for a permanent injunction on the grounds that Samsung’s products infringe three utility patents. It says the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California was right to deny Apple the injunction based on three design patents and the general appearance of the products.

Apple sued Samsung in April 2011, and last year a jury awarded Apple more than $US1 billion. The award was reduced and a new trial was ordered.

Apple wants $US380 million, and Samsung says it should only have to pay $US52 million.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.