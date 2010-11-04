Apple Assumes You Want Skyfire To Look At Porn On Your iPhone

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Skyfire for iPhone, an app that will for the first time let you view Flash video on your phone, was just released in the App Store minutes ago after being approved by Apple yesterday.Anxious to overcome Steve Jobs’s personal vendetta against Adobe’s widely-used Web technology for interactive applications, I went to download Skyfire from the App Store. Before downloading, I had to dismiss a warning about adult content.



In other words, Apple assumes that the main reason you’d want to have Flash on your iPhone is to watch porn.

Of course, there are PLENTY of other reasons you might want Flash on your iPhone. A lot of news sites, for instance, still use Flash video.

To be sure Apple didn’t have a more reasonable objection, I installed the app on my iPhone 4. It doesn’t contain any preloaded adult content or suggestive graphics, and the “related content” feature doesn’t seem to favour adult content. However, Skyfire does have a private browsing function and other built-in privacy options, like Log Out of Facebook, that could make it easy to cover your tracks. (This is a bad thing?)

Skyfire is for Flash video only, not interactive apps. I tried it on one of my favourite ancient arcade games, Qix, and it did not work.

