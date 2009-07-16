Microsoft: Scared Apple Asked Us To Stop "Laptop Hunters" Campaign

Microsoft COO Kevin Turner claims that Apple asked Microsoft to stop running its “Laptop Hunters” ad, PCWorld reports.



Turner said this at Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference yesterday after he was asked to explain why he thought the ads were working:

PCWorld: You know why? Because two weeks ago we got a call from the Apple legal department saying, hey — this is a true story — saying, “Hey, you need to stop running those ads, we lowered our prices.” They took like $100 off or something. It was the greatest single phone call in the history that I’ve ever taken in business.

The entire transcript is available on Microsoft’s website.

Image: Jared and Corin

