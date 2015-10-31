Apple's artificial intelligence efforts are shrouded in secrecy

Don’t even think about updating your LinkedIn profile if you get hired to work on one of Apple’s teams focused on the company’s artificial intelligence efforts.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek’s Jack Clark, Apple’s AI teams are so secretive that people who get hired to work on them are instructed not to announce their new jobs on networks like Twitter or LinkedIn.

Bloomberg’s story posits that Apple’s secrecy around AI has hampered the company’s efforts in the field — Apple researchers have never published a paper on AI, for example. Also, the report says the environment is so secretive that some AI teams don’t even know what other AI teams are working on.

Employees working on AI at Apple are also supposed to keep their office doors locked when they’re not in them, according to Clark’s report.

Be sure to read the full story at Businessweek.

