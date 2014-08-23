Apple's Archrival May Make An Essential Part Of The IPhone 6

Samsung A Samsung factory worker handles one of their Galaxy smartphones.

Despite Apple’s attempts to remove Samsung from its iPhone manufacturing processes, your next iPhone may still include an important piece of hardware from the Korean electronics company, according to a DigiTimes report.

We’ve previously reported that Apple has been a huge customer for Samsung’s computer chip business in years past. But Apple has been trying to rid Samsung from its supplier lists because the companies compete in consumer electronics and are generally perceived as competitors.

DigiTimes notes that Apple began cutting ties with Samsung last year, but has been forced to work with Samsung because its other suppliers couldn’t meet the massive demand for the iPhone 6. The Taiwanese news company says Samsung will produce random-access memory (RAM) components for the next iPhone.

So when you pick up your next iPhone next month, you may have to thank Samsung for its speed and processing power.

