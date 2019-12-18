Apple is offering a discounted annual subscription for its new video game service, Apple Arcade

‘Skate City’/Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade offers more than 100 video games on iPhone, iPad, MacOS, Apple TV, and iPod Touch – without any ads or microtransactions. It’s available now for $US5 per month or $US50 per year.

Apple launched the subscription service with a monthly fee in September alongside its iOS 13 update, but an annual subscription just became available.

Apple Arcade only works with Apple devices and there are a bunch of exclusive games that can’t be found on any other platform. New games are added to Apple Arcade on a weekly basis.

Apple is reportedly considering bundling its digital subscription services, which also include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus.

Apple launched its subscription video game service Apple Arcade in September with a $US5 monthly fee, and now gamers who enjoy the service can get a slight discount by purchasing a $US50 annual subscription.

Apple Arcade gives subscribers access to curated list of more than 100 games. Every game included with Apple Arcade is available on iPhone, iPad, MacOS, iPod Touch, and AppleTV. Apple recently updated each of those devices to support Xbox One and PlayStation 4 video game controllers, but you can use touch screen controls on the mobile devices, too.

Unlike many popular mobile games, Apple Arcade titles don’t have in-game ads or microtransactions. New games are added to the service on a weekly basis and any updates to Apple Arcade titles are included for free with the subscription. Some games include online play, but every Apple Arcade game can be played offline once downloaded.

Apple Arcade includes exclusive releases that can’t be found on Android or other gaming devices, and the high quality games on Apple Arcade aren’t available for regular purchase in the App Store. Apple partnered with independent studios to secure Apple Arcade exclusives, and the company has reportedly spent as much as $US500 million to launch the subscription platform.

Apple Arcade is one of three digital subscription services Apple has launched this year, along with Apple News Plus and Apple TV Plus. News Plus costs $US10 per month while TV Plus has the same $US5 per month, $US50 annual pricing as Apple Arcade. Apple is reportedly considering bundling these services with its popular Apple Music service, which costs $US10 per month or $US99 per year.

