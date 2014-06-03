Apple Asked Dozens Of People Which Apps They Can't Live Without In Its Inspiring New Video

Apple kicked off its WWDC conference today with a funny, inspiring video that salutes the millions of iPhone app developers out there.

After going through a bunch of obviously false stereotypes about developers, the video launches into mini-interviews and snapshots of dozens of people who tell Apple which apps they can’t live without.

“You open up an app, an you open up a possibility,” a person interviewed in the video says, “and the whole world is being born. What we really have is an intersection between technology and art.”

The whole piece is meant to be a big “thank you” to the developers all around the world who are working hard to make apps for iOS.

Here are the apps that people are obsessed with

This architect uses Paper by FiftyThree to create detailed drawings:

This man relies on his favourite banking app, called Zhi Fu Bao:

“Airbnb saved my life,” this woman said:

This musician calls out two classics, Instagram and Tumblr:

This dude couldn’t live without Evernote:

“I am addicted to Pinterest because it is amazing,” this woman says firmly:

This teen didn’t say her favourite app, but she takes a bunch of selfies in the video:

Emily Penn, ocean advocate, uses a variety of apps to help track marine debris, like iNav X:

This London teen things that Tinder is the best app of all time. “Crazy girl looking to meet new people in London,” he reads from his phone. “Interesting …”

This man is one of the millions of people who has gotten sucked into “Candy Crush Saga”:

A delightfully mustachioed young gentleman said that he loves “Robot Unicorn Attack 2”:

We’ve got a “Words With Friends” fan:

And a man who absolutely loves “Solitaire” (“And of course, I always win,” he says):

A coach uses a video analysis app called Dartfish to help him critique players’ form:

An app powers this boy’s bionic hand:

“If I met the person who made Sky Go, I’d probably give him a massive hug,” this woman says:

To see all the people that Apple talked to, watch the video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.