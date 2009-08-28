Apple Approves Spotify iPhone App Ahead Of U.S. Launch

A highly anticipated music streaming app will make its way into Apple’s iPhone App Store: The company has approved the iPhone app for Spotify, a European music streaming service that is a sort-of rival to Apple’s iTunes, paidContent’s Robert Andrews reports.

Spotify, the music service, is not yet available in the U.S.; Andrews says it could launch this quarter or next quarter. But in Europe, the new app could provide another revenue source for Spotify: It’s a free app to download, but requires a £10 monthly subscription. (Or an annual subscription.)

Any mystery around whether Apple would approve the app is because Apple has been known to reject apps that it thinks duplicates the functionality of some of the phone’s built-in features. For instance, Apple has so far not accepted Google’s app for its Google Voice service, which drew an FCC investigation.

But Apple does not yet offer a subscription-based music service, so it’s hard to say that Spotify is duplicating anything from iTunes. And it would be foolish to say that Apple has been particularly restrictive with music apps: Pandora was the third most-downloaded iPhone app of all time when Apple released its rankings earlier this year. (Another test is on the horizon: Rhapsody has also submitted an app for its subscription music service.)

Here’s Spotify’s preview of its iPhone app:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.