A French News Website Got Tim Cook To Approve Its App Supporting The Je Suis Charlie Campaign In One Hour

Nice-Matin/iTunes Screenshots from the Je suis Charlie app

Apple didn’t want to waste any time when it came to publishing a new app showing support for the Je Suis Charlie campaign in its App Store.

The app, called Je Suis Charlie, simply allows you to show your support by sharing your location on a map.

The publisher behind the app, which appears to be French news source Nice-Matin, reportedly emailed Apple CEO Tim Cook to request an expedited review for the app, French blog iPhon.fr reports (via 9to5Mac).

According to website App Review Times, which tracks how long it takes for Apple to review and publish new apps to the iOS App Store, it usually takes about 10 days to get your app reviewed and posted in the App Store.

But when the Nice-Matin team emailed Cook, his assistant replied in 10 minutes promising a review within the hour, according to iPhone.fr.

The phrase Je suis Charlie translates to “I am Charlie.” The campaign encourages people around the world to stand up for freedom of speech following the terrorist attack on Paris-based satire magazine Charlie Hebdo that killed 12 people.

Apple previously showed its support for the movement by adding a Je Suis Charlie footer to its French website. Google also donated $US300,000 to help the magazine print one million copies.

