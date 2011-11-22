Android Developers Are Getting Just 7% As Much Revenue As Apple iOS Developers

Here’s one reason developers won’t be flocking to Android any time soon, even with its massive platform share: There’s more money playing in Apple’s sandbox.



According to Piper Jaffray, Android has generated just 7% of the revenue the iOS App Store has generated for developers. Android has generated $330 million for developers compared to $4.9 billion from Apple’s App Store.

Measured by dollars spent on mobile applications, Apple has 85%-90% of the market share. Just 1% of total Android app downloads have been paid, while 14% of total iOS apps have been paid.

Could Android make up for it with mobile ad dollars? We’ve asked Piper for a comment, but haven’t heard back yet.

We think it’s unlikely. Apple’s free apps have ads, so it should come close to equaling out for both platforms. Plus, the mobile ad market is estimated to be just $3.3 billion this year. Search, and the mobile web probably gobble up the majority of those dollars.

Piper doesn’t think Apple gives up its lead any time soon, either. It says Apple will have 70% of the market share for the next four years.

This is really important because it suggests Apple will continue to attract the best developers in the world, making iOS a stronger software platform than Android.

