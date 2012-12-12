How Small Publishers Can Benefit From The App Store Right Now

The App Store is still small enough to offer a great opportunity for small publishers to establish themselves pretty quickly on mobile rather than on the web.



“On the web, it’s a little bit easier to get started. Everyone has a cousin who can put together a website, but very few people know somebody who can develop an app,” said Paul Canetti, founder and CEO of MAZ Digital, at our IGNITION 2012 conference.

“You google pretty much anything and you’ll get a billion results in .0002 seconds, where in the app store, we are talking a total of 750,000 apps in the app store, under 5,000 apps on the Newsstand.”

Watch below Canetti make the case for publishers betting on mobile before it’s too late.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.