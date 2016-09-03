Apple's App Store purge is long overdue -- here's why

Apple’s ready to cleanse the App Store. The iPhone maker on Thursday announced that it will soon start to remove apps that “no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or outdated.” In other words, it’s taking out the trash.

This chart from Statista should show why Apple feels compelled to make such a move. Citing data from app analytics firm Adjust, it shows that the number of “zombie” apps — i.e., ones that can only be found by directly searching for them — in the App Store has risen astronomically over the past three years. This year, those invisible apps make up about 90% of the Store as a whole. Getting rid of those should please users and developers alike.

