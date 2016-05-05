Apple's App Store is malfunctioning for all users

Apple’s App Store is malfunctioning on Thursday morning, as Apple’s online status dashboard says that the service “is not working as expected for all users.”

CNBC reports that searches for “Google,” for example, are not returning Google apps.

Reports from earlier this week said that Apple seems to have been experimenting with its App Store search algorithm.

