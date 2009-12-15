Apple Apologizes For Mac Shipment Delays

Apple is apologizing for shipment delays in its new iMacs, though it won’t explain the delays, Apple Insider reports.



The new iMacs have been selling well for Apple, but numerous reports say there are problems with the screens. Users say they are experiencing flickering screens, and cracked hardware.

Apple has not responded to these claims. It said some customer’s iMac orders have been delayed because of a larger than expected demand.

Whatever the reason, JP Morgan upped its Mac shipment estimates this morning, and raised its price target.

