Apple just apologised and fixed the bizarre 'Error 53' bug that bricks iPhones

Apple has apologised and issued an iOS update to fix the mysterious bug that renders iPhones useless after an unauthorised repair person tries to fix a broken fingerprint sensor.

Known as Error 53, the bug was first publicized by The Guardian earlier this month.

Apple initially called Error 53 “the result of security checks designed to protect our customers.” But on Thursday, Apple apologised in a statement to Tech Insider, adding that the bug “was designed to be a factory test and was not intended to affect customers.”

Apple has released a new version of iOS 9.2.1 via iTunes that promises to fix Error 53 for iPhones and iPad affected by the Touch ID-related bug.

If your device still won’t turn on after syncing with the newest version of iTunes and Thursday’s release of iOS 9.2.1, Apple recommends bringing into one of its stores for repair.

Here’s Apple’s full statement:

Some customers’ devices are showing ‘Connect to iTunes’ after attempting an iOS update or a restore from iTunes on a Mac or PC. This reports as an Error 53 in iTunes and appears when a device fails a security test. This test was designed to check whether Touch ID works properly before the device leaves the factory. Today, Apple released a software update that allows customers who have encountered this error message to successfully restore their device using iTunes on a Mac or PC. We apologise for any inconvenience, this was designed to be a factory test and was not intended to affect customers. Customers who paid for an out-of-warranty replacement of their device based on this issue should contact AppleCare about a reimbursement.

NOW WATCH: This weird bug is making some iPhones crash and stop working



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.