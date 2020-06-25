The Department of Justice is reportedly gearing up for a battle with Apple over its controversial App Store policies, which have sparked backlash and criticism from developers

Getty

The Department of Justice and several state attorneys general are reportedly preparing to launch an antitrust investigation into Apple over its App Store policies, according to Politico.

The probe would come after the European Commission just announced two probes into Apple, one of which will examine how it runs its App Store.

Apple’s App Store policy of taking up to a 30% cut of transactions has come under scrutiny in recent years, as developers like Spotify say the policy makes it hard to price its offerings competitively.

Are you an app developer with an insight on Apple's App Store policies to share? Contact Business Insider reporter Lisa Eadicicco via encrypted email ( [email protected] ), standard email ( [email protected] ), Signal (+15513339072) or Twitter DM (@lisaeadicicco). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a nonwork device to reach out.

The Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general are reportedly preparing to launch an investigation into Apple over the way it runs its App Store, according to Politico.

The probe would come after the European Commission just announced two probes into Apple earlier this month, one of which will examine its App Store policies.

The Department of Justice and state attorneys general have spoken to app developers that have taken issue with Apple’s App Store policies as recently as last week, Politico said. The report did not say which states are involved, but did mention that some of the states are also participating in probes into Google and Facebook.

Apple and The Department of Justice could not be immediately reached for comment.

Apple’s policy of taking a 30% cut from most transactions in the App Store has come under scrutiny in recent years. Last year, for example, streaming music giant Spotify filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission, arguing that this policy makes it more difficult for the firm to price its premium offering competitively with Apple Music.

The so-called “Apple tax” and Apple’s review process landed in the spotlight again in recent days, sparking fresh backlash from developers. An executive from Basecamp, which makes popular project management and work communication tools, accused Apple of unfairly squeezing developers for cash through its App Store policies after the tech giant had initially rejected his new email app for not using Apple’s in-app payments system. The episode caused confusion over Apple’s policies and whether it was applying the same rules to all developers.

Apple has since said that it will now allow developers to challenge its App Store review process and guidelines. The company has also argued in the past that the exposure and access to the company’s massive installed base of iPhones and iPads justifies the 30% cut it takes from most transactions. It’s also said that its policies on privacy, design, and business models apply to all app developers.

“After using the App Store for years to dramatically grow their business, Spotify seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem – including the substantial revenue that they draw from the App Store’s customers – without making any contributions to that marketplace,” Apple wrote in its response to Spotify’s complaint last March.

The attention also comes as Apple is galvanizing developers to create apps across its platforms during its Worldwide Developer Conference, which began on Monday and lasts through the week. Developer support will be particularly important for Apple moving forward as it switches to its own chips instead of Intel’s for future Macs, since app creators will have to ensure their programs run on Apple’s new Mac architecture.

