Apple's Antivirus Push Nothing To Get Scared About (AAPL)

There’s a lot of fuss this week about a technical note Apple (AAPL) quietly published to its support site last month encouraging its customers to use “multiple antivirus utilities” to keep their Macs secure.



But… aren’t Macs supposed to be virus-free? Don’t they make fun of Microsoft (MSFT) for all the viruses that affect Windows?

Sure. Apple’s been fortunate to avoid the virus, worm, spyware, and trojan problems that have plagued Windows over the years.

Part of that could be that Macs are inherently more secure than PCs. But the biggest reason has always been that there are far fewer Macs out there to infect than Windows PCs.

As Macs take more of the PC market, that balance shifts. Likewise, malicious virus writers have more incentive to target Macs than they did before. And as we increasingly use the Internet, there’s more opportunities for people to poke at your system.

So it’s in Apple’s best interest to advise its customers about antivirus tools — just as even Volvo would advise you to buckle your seat belt while driving.

