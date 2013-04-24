Apple Announces WWDC — Its Huge Developer Conference

Apple just announced its holding WWDC, its big developer conference on June 10.



Tickets, which sell out quickly, go on sale tomorrow.

In the release, Apple SVP of marketing Phil Schiller says, “We look forward to gathering at WWDC 2013 with the incredible community of iOS and OS X developers … Our developers have had the most prolific and profitable year ever, and we’re excited to show them the latest advances in software technologies and developer tools to help them create innovative new apps. We can’t wait to get new versions of iOS and OS X into their hands at WWDC.”

More to come, release here …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.