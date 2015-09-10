Apple just announced a product that Steve Jobs famously hated

Apple has unveiled a product that Steve Jobs hated. That’s right — it’s building a stylus.

The late Apple cofounder’s disgust for styluses was notorious. He once told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that “as soon as you have a stylus, you’re dead.”

But times have changed! On Wednesday, Apple announced that it is launching a new stylus to go with its iPad Pro.

It’s called Apple Pencil. It can detect the pressure with which a user presses on the screen, and it charges by plugging into the iPad Pro via Lightning.

In a surprising turn of events, a spokesperson from Microsoft came on stage at the launch to demonstrate how the Pencil can be used with all of its Office apps for iOS 9. This was followed up by Adobe employee Eric Snowden, who showed that the new device can be used in Adobe’s design apps, including the newly announced Adobe Photoshop Fix.

The Apple Pencil is sold separately from the iPad Pro and costs $US99.

It has been clear that this has been coming for a while. The Cupertino company has been granted a number of patents for stylus devices over the last few years. And Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with strong sources in Apple’s supply chain, previously said the company would launch one this year.

A former Apple engineer also told Business Insider that the company has been testing multiple stylus prototypes as early as four years ago.

Tim Cook, who took over as CEO once Steve Jobs died, has never been afraid to go against what his predecessor said. Steve Jobs also resisted the idea of a larger-screened iPhone, saying “no one” would want one. But Cook released the supersized iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in the fall of 2014, and it propelled the Cupertino company to have the most profitable quarter of any company ever.

“Who wants a stylus?!” Steve Jobs joked at a conference in 2007. “You have to get ’em, put ’em away. You lose ’em, yuck. Nobody wants a stylus.” Apple is now betting otherwise.

Here’s Jobs slamming styluses back in 2007:

