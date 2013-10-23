Apple Announces New IPad Mini With A Super Sharp Screen

Apple just announced the newest version of the iPad Mini. It looks the same as the first generation iPad Mini, but comes with a high resolution screen, which Apple calls a Retina display.

Apple is going through all of the features of the new iPad Mini right now and we are updating as we get more information.

Refresh this post for the latest updates.

