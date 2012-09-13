Apple Makes It Official: This Is The iPhone 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video
<strong>WATCH: Apple Releases The iPhone 5<br /></strong>
Apple just announced its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 5.
In short, there are no surprises. The iPhone 5 looks exactly like the numerous leaks and reports we’ve seen over the last few months.
The iPhone 5 has a taller screen, with a 16:9 ratio, which means it’ll be perfect for watching movies. The taller screen also has touch sensors built in, meaning it will be more responsive.
It will also have a 4G LTE connection, meaning your data speeds will be about as fast as your cable and DSL modem.
The iPhone 5 will cost $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. Pre-orders begin Sept. 14. It will be in stores on Sept. 21.
Check out photos of the iPhone 5 right here >
Here’s the full list of specs and features that Apple has announced:
- Glass and aluminium design, just like the iPhone 4 and 4S.
- 7.6mm thin, and weighs 112 grams. Apple claims the iPhone 5 is the world’s thinnest smartphone.
- The display is slightly taller than the iPhone 4S screen. It has a 1135 X 640 pixel resolution and a 16:9 screen ratio. That ratio will make it better for watching widescreen movies.
- Apple’s apps like Mail, Keynote, Garage Band, etc. have been updated to fit the new screen size.
- But older third-party apps that haven’t been updated to the new screen size will have black bars on either end. Developers will need to update their apps quickly.
- Touch sensors are integrated into the screen, meaning you’ll get more accurate touch response.
- Will connect to the fastest wireless networks, including LTE.
- Will run on Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon in the U.S. (Sorry, no T-Mobile)
- Wi-Fi chip runs at 5 GHz, allowing for faster, more reliable connections to Wi-Fi networks.
- New A6 processor, which is twice as fast as the chip in the iPhone 4S. This also means gaming graphics are going to look amazing.
- New Game centre called “time shifted” lets you play games against people at different times. For example, if you’re playing a racing game, you can race now, and your friend can compete against your time later.
- Better battery life than the iPhone 4S. You get 8 hours of 3G talk time. 8 hours LTE web browsing.
- New iSight camera that’s 25% smaller than before. It’s an 8 MP camera, the same number of MP as the iPhone 4S camera. The iPhone 5 camera will work better in low light and takes photos 40% faster than the iPhone 4S. There’s also a panoramic mode.
- Camera records 1080p HD video, has face detection, and you can take photos while recording video.
- The front-facing FaceTime camera takes 720p HD video.
- There’s a noise-cancelling earpiece and advanced microphones for better audio calls.
- New dock connectors called Lightning. It’s smaller, meaning you’ll need an adaptor to use older iPhone accessories.
- Comes in black and white.
- It will have the same pricing structure as the previous iPhone models: $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively.
- Pre-orders begin Sept. 14. Ships Sept. 21.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.