Apple Makes It Official: This Is The iPhone 5

<strong>WATCH: Apple Releases The iPhone 5<br /></strong>

Apple just announced its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 5.



In short, there are no surprises. The iPhone 5 looks exactly like the numerous leaks and reports we’ve seen over the last few months.

The iPhone 5 has a taller screen, with a 16:9 ratio, which means it’ll be perfect for watching movies. The taller screen also has touch sensors built in, meaning it will be more responsive.

It will also have a 4G LTE connection, meaning your data speeds will be about as fast as your cable and DSL modem.

The iPhone 5 will cost $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively. Pre-orders begin Sept. 14. It will be in stores on Sept. 21.

Here’s the full list of specs and features that Apple has announced:

Glass and aluminium design, just like the iPhone 4 and 4S.

7.6mm thin, and weighs 112 grams. Apple claims the iPhone 5 is the world’s thinnest smartphone.

The display is slightly taller than the iPhone 4S screen. It has a 1135 X 640 pixel resolution and a 16:9 screen ratio. That ratio will make it better for watching widescreen movies.

Apple’s apps like Mail, Keynote, Garage Band, etc. have been updated to fit the new screen size.

But older third-party apps that haven’t been updated to the new screen size will have black bars on either end. Developers will need to update their apps quickly.

Touch sensors are integrated into the screen, meaning you’ll get more accurate touch response.

Will connect to the fastest wireless networks, including LTE.

Will run on Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon in the U.S. (Sorry, no T-Mobile)

Wi-Fi chip runs at 5 GHz, allowing for faster, more reliable connections to Wi-Fi networks.

New A6 processor, which is twice as fast as the chip in the iPhone 4S. This also means gaming graphics are going to look amazing.

New Game centre called “time shifted” lets you play games against people at different times. For example, if you’re playing a racing game, you can race now, and your friend can compete against your time later.

Better battery life than the iPhone 4S. You get 8 hours of 3G talk time. 8 hours LTE web browsing.

New iSight camera that’s 25% smaller than before. It’s an 8 MP camera, the same number of MP as the iPhone 4S camera. The iPhone 5 camera will work better in low light and takes photos 40% faster than the iPhone 4S. There’s also a panoramic mode.

Camera records 1080p HD video, has face detection, and you can take photos while recording video.

The front-facing FaceTime camera takes 720p HD video.

There’s a noise-cancelling earpiece and advanced microphones for better audio calls.

New dock connectors called Lightning. It’s smaller, meaning you’ll need an adaptor to use older iPhone accessories.

Comes in black and white.

It will have the same pricing structure as the previous iPhone models: $199, $299, and $399 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively.

Pre-orders begin Sept. 14. Ships Sept. 21.

