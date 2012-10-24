It's Official: This Is Apple's iPad Mini

Photo: Apple

Apple just officially announced its smaller version of the iPad called the iPad Mini.The new tablet starts at $329 for the 16 GB Wi-Fi version and goes on sale November 2. Pre-orders begin October 26, the same day Microsoft’s Surface tablet launches.



The iPad Mini will have a 7.9-inch display, which is a bit smaller than the 9.7-inch display on the full-sized iPad.

As far as specs go, the iPad Mini has essentially the same guts as the iPad 2 in a smaller package.

The iPad Mini does not have the high-resolution Retina display found on the iPhone and big iPad. There will also be models with cellular data connections to 4G LTE networks, just like the large iPad and iPhone 5.

Finally, the iPad Mini will have the same tiny Lightning dock connector first introduced in the iPhone 5.

Below you’ll find the complete lists of specs and features on the iPad Mini.

Here are the details:

7.2 mm thin.

Weighs 0.69 lbs.

Comes in black and white.

7.9-inch screen.

Comes with 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB storage options.

Optional 4G LTE cellular data model.

The screen is not “Retina” like the full-sized third-generation iPad. Instead, it has the same resolution as the iPad 2. 1024 X 768 pixels.

Since the resolution is the same as the iPad 2, developers won’t have to tweak their apps to fit the smaller screen.

29.6 inches of display area on the screen.

Apple A5 dual-core processor. This is the same chip that was in the iPhone 4S.

FaceTime HD front-facing camera. 5 MP rear camera that also takes 1080p HD video.

802.11 a/b/g/n 2.5 GHz Wi-Fi.

Lightning dock connector.

