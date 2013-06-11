Apple Unveils iOS 7: Here's Everything That's About To Change On Your iPhone And iPad

<strong>WATCH: A recap of Apple's huge keynote</strong>

Apple just announced iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads that will be available as a free download later this year.



It’s a massive overhaul of the iOS you’re probably used to –– a top-to-bottom redesign.

As previous reports have stated, the new iOS adopts a “flat” design with a bright colour scheme. That means design elements on the iPhone no longer mimic real-world objects.

All of the standard apps that come with the iPhone like Mail, Phone, Messages, Calendar, etc. have been redesigned with a cleaner look. We’ve included photos of iOS 7 at the bottom of this post.

There’s way too much new in iOS 7 to go over right now, so here’s a breakdown of the most important stuff:

Control centre: This menu appears when you swipe up from the bottom of your screen. It lets you control basic settings like WiFi, Bluetooth, and screen brightness. It even has a flashlight option.

Multitasking: Now all apps can make use of full multitasking. iOS 7 is smart enough to manage the apps without draining your device’s battery. This means you can pick up where you left off in any app. There’s also a handy swiping gesture for closing out apps.

Safari: The Web browser has a much cleaner look. It also has 3D tabbed browsing that makes switching between windows easier.

AirDrop: Lets you swap files with other iPhones and iPads via WiFi.

Camera: The camera app has a new look that makes it easier to switch between each different mode. There are also several Instagram-like filters built in.

Photos: The new photos app can automatically build new albums for you based on when and where you snapped the photo. You can quickly share your photos via iCloud, Email, Facebook, or Twitter.

Siri: Siri has a new design too. It can control basic functions on your phone like brightness. Apple also integrated Bing search results.

Car integration: iOS 7 can sync with certain cars, giving you full control of your iPhone while on the road.

App Store: Apps now update automatically. You can also search for apps based on what’s popular in your location.

Music and iTunes Radio: The Music app has a new design and includes access to iTunes Radio, a streaming radio service similar to Pandora. iTunes Radio is free, but supported by ads.

Security: A new security feature lets you wipe all the data from your phone remotely if it’s lost or stolen. It also prevents the phone from being reactivated again unless the thief has your Apple password.

WiFi Calls: You can make phone calls over a WiFi connection. This will result in clearer calls that are less likely to drop.

Devices: iOS 7 will work on iPhone 4 or later, iPad 2 or later, and some newer models of the iPod Touch.

