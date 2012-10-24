Apple Announces Fourth Generation iPad

It’s not the iPad Mini, but it’s a revamped full-size iPad.



It has a new A6X processor, which is twice as fast as the last iPad.

It has a new Lightning dock connector, just like the iPhone 5.

It has a 10-hour battery life and will follow the same pricing scheme as the current iPad lineup, starting at $499 for a 16 GB WiFi model and $629 for a 16 GB model with LTE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.