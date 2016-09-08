Apple announced new Beats headphones that use Apple's new wireless technology

Apple announced on Wednesday new wireless Beats headphones to complement its new wireless AirPods.

The Beats headphones are called Beats Solo 3 wireless, Powerbeats 3 Wireless, and a new line called Beats X designed to be “affordable, light, and comfortable,” said Apple’s Phil Schiller.

Apple The Beats Solo 3 Wireless.

Apple’s new Beats headphones use Apple’s proprietary W1 chip, which Apple claims addresses some of the issues with current wireless technology for listening to music, like pairing to your devices. It’s still unclear what wireless technology it uses, whether it’s Bluetooth or something else entirely.

Apple Powerbeats 3 Wireless.

The new Solo 3 wireless costs $300, the Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones cost $200, and the new Beats X headphones cost $150.

