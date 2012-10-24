Apple Announces A New Version Of iBooks

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, just announced some fantastic updates to the company’s iBooks app.



Over 1.5 million books have been downloaded in Apple’s iBooks store.

Customers have downloaded 400 million books since inception of store.

Today there are some new changes coming to the app.

iBooks users can now enjoy:

Instead of turning the page, readers can scroll through a book continuously.

iBooks is now better integrated with iCloud so all purchased books just show up on the bookshelf. Users can simply tap a book and begin reading where they left off.

Sharing is now built in. Users can tap on favourite quote and share on Facebook and Twitter.

Also supporting over 40 languages.

There is also a new version of iBooks author, which lets publishers create and sell their own books via Apple. Available today as a free download in the App Store. (The update will be available shortly).

