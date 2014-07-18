Apple Announces A New Board Member -- Sue Wagner

Apple just announced that BlackRock cofounder Sue Wagner is joining its board replacing longtime board member Bill Campbell.

Wagner retired from her role as vice chairman at BlackRock in 2012 and became a director there.

Campell, 73, is currently chairman of Intuit, a software company. He had been a director at Apple for 17 years.

“Bill’s contributions to Apple are immeasurable and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude. On behalf of the board and the entire company, I want to thank him for being a leader, a mentor and a friend,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a press release.

Cook also praised Wagner’s experience in M&A.

“Sue is a pioneer in the financial industry and we are excited to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors,” he said. “We believe her strong experience, especially in M&A and building a global business across both developed and emerging markets, will be extremely valuable as Apple continues to grow around the world.”

Wagner’s announcement comes just two months after Apple bought Beats, a premium headphones company. Beats was Apple’s largest acquisition ever.

In addition to sitting on Apple’s board, Wagner will continue to sit on BlackRock’s board, DSP BlackRock in India, financial services firm Swiss Re, Wellesley College and Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY.

Here’s the full press release:

