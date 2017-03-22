Here's everything Apple announced this morning

Apple announced a load of new products on Tuesday morning.
From glamorous red iPhones to cheap new iPads, the California tech company unveiled updates, refreshes, and accessories for many of its product lines.
Apple didn’t hold a big media event to coincide with the announcements either. Instead, it briefed a few media outlets and dumped the updates on its website.
Business Insider rounded up all the key announcements Apple made on Tuesday:
Apple updated and simplified its iPad line on Tuesday. Now you can get an iPad Mini, the new 9.7-inch iPad, or the iPad Pro in 9.7-inch or 12.9-inch varieties.
The new 9.7-inch iPad is a bit thicker than the iPad Air 2 -- its case is about the size of the original iPad Air -- but it has a much cheaper price tag, starting at $US329 for 32 GB of storage (£339 in the UK).
That tablet is powered by Apple's fast A9 chip -- the same one that's in the iPhone 6S -- but it lacks the special screen on the iPad Pro, including its True Tone display and wide colour range. It also doesn't come with the iPad Pro's stereo speakers.
The (RED) special edition of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus comes only in 128 GB and 256 GB options, not the 64 GB option.
Apart from the colour change, it's still the same iPhone 7.
With each purchase of a red iPhone 7, Apple contributes to (RED), which supports HIV/AIDS prevention and research.
Apple is ditching the 16 GB and 64 GB models of the iPhone SE and replacing them with 32 GB and 128 GB options. The cheapest iPhone SE model still costs $US399, while the higher-end version has gone from $US449 back to its original price of $US499. (In the UK it's £379 or £479.)
Apple's newest app is called Clips, and it's a mix of Snapchat and iMovie. It lets you create photos or short videos -- or import them from your Photos app -- to add special filters and effects before sharing them to your favourite social network.
Apple introduced a handful of new Apple Watch bands so customers can further customise their watches. The new options include a new striped woven nylon, Nike Sport, and Apple Watch Hermès bands.
Apple introduced six new colours of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases.
The new colour options for the silicone models include Azure, Camellia, and Pebble ($US35, or £35 in the UK).
For the leather options, the new colours include Berry, Taupe, and Sapphire ($US49 or £49).
