10 Things We Want Apple To Announce At WWDC

When Steve Jobs kicks off Apple’s big developer conference on Monday, he will be introducing a new iPhone.



Unlike at other events, Steve won’t be able to surprise the audience. Thanks to the leaked photos and video of the new iPhone, most of the world knows what’s coming.

Since we all know what’s coming, we thought we’d offer up some things we wish Apple was going to announce, most of which it probably won’t.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.