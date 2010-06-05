10 Things We Want Apple To Announce At WWDC

When Steve Jobs kicks off Apple’s big developer conference on Monday, he will be introducing a new iPhone.
Unlike at other events, Steve won’t be able to surprise the audience. Thanks to the leaked photos and video of the new iPhone, most of the world knows what’s coming.
Since we all know what’s coming, we thought we’d offer up some things we wish Apple was going to announce, most of which it probably won’t.
We want an awesome iChat client that negates our need for an expensive SMS plan. We want an iChat that allows push notifications that really work, and allows us to talk seamlessly with other iPhone owners. This would cut back on texting bills. (BlackBerry Messenger is a HUGE product on RIM devices.)
With Apple (presumably) adding a front facing camera, it seems like a no brainer to add an iChat app for video chat. Here's to hoping it doesn't suck.
Apple's cloud offerings are a weak spot. We shouldn't have to pay for MobileMe if we buy a new Apple device. We think it should be free. Let's hope Steve agrees and announces it at WWDC.
There's already hints it could happen. Macworld's David Chartier posted this screen shot on Twitter suggesting that Apple is preparing some sort of tiered MobileMe. We hope one tier is free.
Apple acquired and killed Lala.com, which was great for keeping all your music online in one place. Eventually, Apple is going to offer a comparable service, according to reports. We'd love to get sneak peak at it on Monday.
This is the most obvious thing on the list. Verizon customers want iPhones. iPhone owners want Verizon. Maybe iPhone on Verizon isn't ready on Monday, but Steve should announce that it's happening in the fall.
Why? Because AT&T just made Steve look silly by changing the iPad 3G data plans. Here's how he gets back at them.
Don't just skimp and make the 3GS $99, make the new iPhone available for $99, or even less. With AT&T's lower data plans and a cheap iPhone, the company could gain more customers. And we'd save some money.
(Though these prices aren't totally up to Apple -- AT&T ultimately decides how much it'll subsidise the iPhone.)
At the D8 conference, Steve Jobs pretended he wasn't smart enough to figure out the TV market. The problem, he says, is there's no go to market strategy. If you want to be on the TV you're basically adding another box, which consumers just don't want. You need to be in cable boxes or TVs, he says. Really? Then lets see what an Apple TV looks like.
You can't tether the iPhone and the iPad because of Apple's Bluetooth support for the iPad. That's super lame. We hope it changes. When we asked Apple about it, a company rep said 'The iPad does not currently support tethering.' We're hoping the currently means today, but not after Monday. Perhaps Apple can introduce a feature like Android phones that turn iPhones into mini wi-fi hotspots.
Before we jump on the subway in the morning, we open the WSJ and NYT apps on the iPad so that it loads the morning's paper. We don't want to do that. We want to just grab the iPad and go. We want the news to download regularly through the night. To do this, Apple has to allow background threads for news apps.
Apple has so many carriers that it's working with around the world that it should be able to establish some sort of reasonable international model for its customers.
The current pricing plans are highway robbery and highlight how wireless carriers have no credibility and terrible reputations.
We don't really care if Bing or Google is the default on the iPhone. We use Google, so we'd probably just switch to Google on our phone.
The reason we want to see Bing become the default? Because we love a good story. If Steve Ballmer and Steve Jobs were on stage together, it would be an incredible moment.
Alas, Microsoft says it's not happening. And Steve Jobs says he's not booting Google.
This was the second question from my mum when I showed her the iPad. For her sake and people like her, Apple should add printing support.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.