Apple's Retail Leader Angela Ahrendts Blogs About Three Things She's Learned Since Starting At Apple

It really is a new era at Apple.

Recently hired retail leader Angela Ahrendts wrote a blog post what she’s learned since starting at Apple for LinkedIn.

This is pretty surprising since Apple is typically a closed, secretive organisation that discourages executives from having a big public profile.

Ahrendts, however, is a different leader. She came from Burberry where she was the CEO, and where she wrote posts for LinkedIn. Looks like she was allowed to keep that going at Apple.

In her second month on the job, Ahrendts has already proven to be a vocal and public figurehead. Her first email to company employees was published earlier this month, and on Monday, Ahrendts published a blog post on LinkedIn called “Starting Anew,” which offers advice for those transitioning to new jobs as well as “personal insights which are helping me adapt to a new sector, culture and country.”

Here’s what Ahrendts had to say about adapting to your new job.

First: “Stay in your lane.” You’ve been hired because you bring a certain expertise to the team and the company. Try to resist putting additional or undue pressure on yourself trying to learn it all from day one. It’s human nature to feel insecure about everything you “don’t know”. By staying focused on your core competencies you will be able to contribute much sooner, add greater value long term, and enjoy and have more peace especially in the early days.

Ahrendts also recommended asking lots of questions, citing her father’s wisdom:

Questions invite conversations, stimulate thinking, break down barriers, create positive energy and show your willingness to understand and learn. Questions show humility, acknowledgment and respect for the past, and give you greater insights into both the business and individuals. And don’t be afraid to ask personal questions or share a few of your personal details. Talking about weekend interests, family and friends can give you a more complete view of your peers and partners, their passion and compassion. Building a relationship is also the first step in building trust, which quickly leads towards alignment and unity.

Ahrendts also said it’s important to pay attention to your instincts and emotions, and to trust them:

Trust your instincts and emotions. Let them guide you in every situation; they will not fail you. Never will your objectivity be as clear or your instincts sharper than in the first 30-90 days. Cherish this time and fight the urge to overthink. Real human dialogue and interaction where you can feel and be felt will be invaluable as your vision, enabled by your instincts, becomes clearer. In honour of the great American poet Maya Angelou, always remember, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I would argue this is even more important in the early days.

Read the full blog post here.

