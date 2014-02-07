Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak Says Apple Should Make An Android Phone

Screenshot Steve Wozniak

In an interview with Wired, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak makes the seemingly counterintuitive case for Apple to design an Android phone.

(Wozniak is an Apple cofounder alongside Steve Jobs and the often-forgotten Ron Wayne, but it bears mentioning that he has nothing to do with the company’s day-to-day operations.)

“There’s nothing that would keep Apple out of the Android market as a secondary phone market,” he told Wired. “We could compete very well. People like the precious looks of stylings and manufacturing that we do in our product compared to the other Android offerings. We could play in two arenas at the same time.”

There’s nothing legally preventing Apple from creating a phone designed to run Android software. It’s an open-source platform available to anyone who wants it. But given the nonstop vitriol between iOS and Android figureheads, inroads of that level seem downright improbable.

We imagine Apple would prefer to keep innovating on its existing product line.

