The iPhone 6 blew a huge hole in Android's share of smartphone sales in Australia

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Android has lost its once-crushing dominance of Australian smartphone sales thanks to the iPhone 6.

Data from Kantar Worldpanel, which monitors market share for handsets and mobile operating systems around the world, shows Android’s share of sales was down 10.8 percentage points in the three months to January 2015 compared to the same period a year before.

Put another way, that represents a surrender of almost one-fifth Android’s share of Australian sales in 12 months. Android now commands 47% of smartphone sales, but Apple is now threatening it with 42%, up from 35% the year before.

In terms of handsets, a Kantar Worldpanel spokesperson told Business Insider that the iPhone 6 represented 22% of all handset sales in the three months to January, while the iPhone 6 Plus was a further 7%.

So Apple’s new phones were 29% of all handsets sold. It’s harder to compare Android handset sales, because there are so many types, but the leading product, the Galaxy S5 was 10% of all handset sales in the period.

It might not be that surprising when you consider that the period takes in the months right after the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch last September, and the crucial Christmas period when many people get a new phone. You could probably take a good guess at it just from observing all the people you see with shiny new Apple products around the place.

But the Kantar Worldpanel data is the best view we have of how the smartphone market has been disrupted by the iPhone 6. The full data for Australia’s in the chart below.

It’s notable that Windows has suddenly surged again and is close to accounting for 1 in 10 phones sold in Australia.

Samsung will launch its answer to the iPhone 6, the Galaxy S6, into Australia in May. Recognising the threat, it has started from scratch with the refreshed design.

