CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Slowly Eating Away At Android's Lead In The U.S.

According to comScore data, Apple has been slowly chipping away at Android’s marketshare lead in the U.S.



As you can see, after a period of mega growth, Android has leveled off. Meanwhile, Apple broke out of a funk and has seen steady improvement.

Internationally, Apple is still getting clobbered. And that’s where the bulk of the smartphone growth is coming from, so this chart isn’t anything to get overly excited about from an Apple shareholder’s perspective.

But, it’s good news for Apple that it’s not dead in the water in a market where it competes pretty evenly with Android. If Apple were to offer a lower cost iPhone internationally, there’s reason to believe it could take share from Android.

ComScore’s data is based on three month averages. It surveys users 13 and older online to gather the data.

Photo: Business Insider, comScore

