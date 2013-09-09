Apple Is The Only Major Smartphone Manufacturer Without A Low-End Handset Business

Apple’s total dependence on high-end smartphones makes it stick out like a sore thumb among smartphone companies. Apple’s smartphone sales mix consists 98% of high-end devices priced over $US300, and only 2% of low-end devices below the $US300-mark.

Apple stands apart from all of its competitors in this respect. Every other top handset maker derives at least 59% of its sales from low-cost models. Samsung sees 60% of its sales from low-end handsets, Sony 78%.

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani looked at smartphone sales numbers from Strategy Analytics as well as company releases to arrive at his data.

It is believed that Apple will debut its first “low-cost” iPhone model, the 5C, this week. Some analysts have guessed that it will be priced at between$250 and $US299, unsubsidized. But others believe it will be priced higher, between $US300 and $US400. If so, then Apple will have not truly debuted a low-cost phone, but instead launched a mid-range device.

Click here for the chart and data in Excel.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.