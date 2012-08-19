Apple And Samsung Have Deadlocked In The Patent Fight Of The Century

Photo: AppAdvice

Apple and Samsung told a judge Saturday they can’t settle their patent dispute over Smartphones and tablets, Bloomberg is reporting.”The parties have met and conferred about case narrowing, but have not been able to narrow their cases further,” according to a joint statement from Apple and Samsung.



Judge Lucy Koh, who’s overseeing the case, told Apple and Samsung last week that she wanted both CEOs to speak by phone, noting it was “time for peace.”

“It’s at least worth one more try,” she said last week.

Now that the second try has failed, Bloomberg reported, a jury will likely take up the case on Aug. 21.

